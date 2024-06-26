JLR Launches 5-year Service Plan For Jaguar, Land Rover Owners

JLR India has introduced a new comprehensive service plan for its new and existing customers for all of its brands, namely Jaguar and Land Rover. The new service plan is designed to offer more value with its total tenure of 5 years, covering 5 preventive maintenance services, including wear and tear of parts as well.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India said, "Client ownership experience and peace of mind is of paramount importance to us at JLR, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure our clients have a seamless, hassle-free and comforting ownership experience. Our new 5-year service plan is curated after extensive market research and client feedback, ensuring the best care possible for all JLR vehicles."

The new 5-year service plan will be made available to new customers and those who bought their vehicles last year but have not opted for the first periodic service yet. The plan will keep the buyers away from any kind of cost inflation on parts and labour. Also, it ensures quality service at JLR's authorised workshops with skilled technicians. Additionally, the benefits of extended warranty and extended roadside assistance are also available to the customers through authorized retailers.

The new 5-year service plan is tied to 4 key points: