Jeep, Citroen Commence Monsoon Service Camps Offering Free Check-Up & Discounts

Stellantis-owned brands, Citroen and Jeep have announced the commencement of their monsoon special service camps. Applicable till July 31, 2024, both brands have rolled out a series of special services, discounts, and exclusive deals designed to offer a seamless and trouble-free driving experience to their existing customers. These campaigns not only emphasize vehicle safety and performance but also offer substantial savings on crucial services and parts.

Citroen: The Great Monsoon Splash

Citroen's The Great Monsoon Splash campaign is a comprehensive initiative aimed at maintaining the performance of Citroen vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. The campaign includes an array of customized services and special offers, ensuring that the Citroen owners and their vehicles are monsoon-ready and enjoy this rainy season hassle-free with confidence and complete peace of mind.

Jeep Monsoon Rally 2024

The Jeep Monsoon Rally 2024 campaign, is a service drive, offering a variety of exclusive monsoon-related services and offers. Designed to prepare Jeep SUVs for any adventure, regardless of weather conditions, this campaign ensures that Jeep owners can continue to enjoy their vehicles' legendary off-road capabilities.

The exclusive monsoon service campaigns offer the following benefits: