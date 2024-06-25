Jawa 350 Launched With New Colours And Alloy Wheels; Prices Start At Rs. 1.99 Lakh

Jawa 350 launched with three new colours and alloy wheels

The Jawa 350 was launched in India earlier this year, with significant updates. And now, the company is offering the Jawa 350 in three new colours - Obsidian Black, Grey and Deep Forest. In addition, the Jawa 350 will also be offered with optional alloy wheels on all colourways. Of course, the alloy wheels also mean that the motorcycle comes with tubeless tyres. Apart from the alloys and new colours, there are no changes to the technical specifications of the motorcycle. Prices for the Jawa 350 with new colour schemes start at Rs. 1.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa 350 Variant Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest Spoke Wheel Rs. 1,98,950 Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest Alloy Wheel Rs. 2,08,950 Chrome - Maroon, Black, White, Mystique Orange Spoke Wheel Rs. 2,14,950 Chrome - Maroon, Black, White, Mystique Orange Alloy Wheel Rs. 2,23,950

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry. At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavor is to prioritize customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants.”

Jawa 350

The Jawa 350 continues to get a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 22.2 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Dual-channel ABS is standard fitment as well.

The Jawa 350 goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.