Jaguar Enters New Era With Fresh Logo, Brand Identity

Jaguar has debuted new logo as part of brand identity

Jaguar, the British automaker has been around since 1935 manufacturing various kinds of vehicles. In recent times, the manufacturer has been going through a process of metamorphosis to evolve into an electric vehicle-making brand by 2026. As part of the process, the brand has taken a major step by adopting a new brand identity. Accompanying this, the brand has unveiled new logos which will be featured on upcoming models.

The founder of Jaguar, Sir William Lyons, was of the opinion that "a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing," which serves as the central idea behind the brand's latest philosophy called "Exuberant Modernism." The new graphics mark a notable shift from the earlier theme, conveying the brand's transformation in both its design and market positioning.

Diving into details, Jaguar's new brand identity consists of four elements. Starting with the new logo, the brand calls it the "Device Mark". This uses a unique font that follows the basics of symmetry and simplicity while maintaining a geometric form. It consists of lowercase and uppercase letters.

Second comes, "strikethrough". The brand is calling it a graphic code with a series of horizontal lines embedded within a rectangular border. This is also a part of the new "leaper" logo which in other words is an evolution of the jaguar mascot which has been seen on the cars of the brand for years. It is different from the previous logo as it now features a more angular version of the pouncing cat.

The logo featuring a jaguar's face, which has been seen on the grilles of Jaguar vehicles seems to have been replaced with a new circular emblem. This badge is inspired by a new typeface that includes a "J" and an "r" within a circle, with the two letters presented in brass and connected to the rounded border. This will be complemented by a vibrant new color scheme, which Jaguar claims will utilize the primary colors of red, blue, and yellow.