Isuzu Motors India Inaugurates New Customer Touchpoints In Kerala, Assam, And More

Isuzu Motors India, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, continues to expand its footprint in India with the inauguration of new touchpoints across India. This includes two 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) dealerships in Bangalore, Karnataka, and Dibrugarh, Assam, along with three new Authorized Service Centers (ASCs) in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

With these new additions, Isuzu Motors India's dealership and service network has now grown to 90 locations across India. This milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its footprint and making its premium range of vehicles and aftersales services more accessible to customers across the country. By strategically establishing a presence in key cities and emerging markets alike, the company aims to ensure that customers are never too far from trusted support and expert service.

Isuzu Motors India has partnered with RKM Automotive, a branch of North East Isuzu for Dibrugarh, Assam, and with Pristine Isuzu in Bangalore, Karnataka. To enhance service and customer relations reach, the company also inaugurated three new ASCs in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), and Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra. While S.K. Motors was appointed as ASC in Kadapa, Sambhajinagar ASC will be operated by Divekar Auto Pvt. Ltd., and the Ahilyanagar ASC will be run by Ratnaprabha Motors.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, "Our expanding network is a testament to our unwavering commitment to staying closely connected with our customers across India. Each new dealership and service centre strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, efficient, and personalised experiences. The facilities are as per the guidelines given by ISUZU for a uniform branded experience. This growth reflects our core belief in understanding evolving customer needs and consistently exceeding expectations at every touchpoint."