Isuzu D-Max Electric Pickup Truck Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Isuzu took over the podium at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to showcase the Isuzu-D Max electric pickup truck in India. After around 4 months of wait, the brand has finally unveiled the production version of the electric pickup truck at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, Birmingham.

The Isuzu D-Max EV retains much of the design elements from its ICE iteration. However, there are a few design tweaks to distinguish it from the parent mode. It gets a refreshed LED headlamp, closed-off grille, sportier dual-tone alloy wheels, and more. The electric version of the pickup truck will be offered in two trims like the ICE iteration with extended cab and double cab as options.



Isuzu D-Max EV interior

The exact details about the interiors of the Isuzu D-Max have not yet been revealed. However, it gets an improved in-cabin experience with a better upholster, a larger infotainment system, and an updated ADAS suit, the details of which have not been confirmed yet. It is also reported to reduce cabin noise and vibrations by 10 percent.



Isuzu D-Max Electric will get a 66.9 kWh battery pack, connected to a dual motor setup that is capable of throttling a peak power and torque output of 190 hp and 325 Nm, respectively. This indicates that the electric version of the D-Max has almost the same capabilities as its ICE versions. Isuzu also claims that the D-Max EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 10.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 128 kmph. It is also claimed to deliver a range of 263 km on a single charge.

Isuzu has already confirmed that it has started the production of the D-Max EV in its Thailand factory, and the deliveries may commence soon. However, the Indian market will have to wait longer as the pickup truck is currently produced with LHD.