New Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale: Before You Are Supposed To See It

Ferrari has been working on the development of a hotter version of the 296, called Versione Speciale, which is supposed to make its debut soon. Even before the official event, the test mule of the performance car has been spied on multiple occasions, giving minor glimpses of the design. Having said that, the house of Maranello managed to keep things undercover, until now. The images of the car have leaked on the internet ahead of its official debut.
Carrying the 296 DNA, the car with the prancing horse badge looks even more aggressive than the 296 GTB because of a redesigned front fascia. The bumper has been redesigned to have a new splitter and a massive air intake. The bonnet also seems to have a big air scoop with small winglets on either side. This, combined with the muscular wheel arches, gives it the signature 296 appeal.
The Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale also seems to have lightweight wheels hiding the carbon ceramic braking system. Moving to the rear end, there are two massive air intakes on either side of the car merging with the spoiler towards the rear end. Furthermore, the car is now equipped with a more aggressive diffuser aimed at improving the aerodynamics.
The specifications of the 296 Versione Speciale are still under a veil. It is expected to have an upgraded powertrain, which draws power from a combination of a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine and an electric motor powered by a battery pack. Used in GTB, this setup has a total output of 819 hp and 740 Nm. This gives the car the capability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 330 kmph.
