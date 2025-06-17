Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti Unveiled, Exclusive To Race Car Drivers?

Ferrari has unveiled a special version of its 296 model, christened the 296 Speciale Piloti, aimed at customers involved in Ferrari's official racing programs. This model was presented just before the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 296 Speciale Piloti is part of Ferrari's "Tailor Made" program, which offers personalised features and celebrates the company's recent successes in endurance racing, especially with the 499P Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti: Exterior

The design of the 296 Speciale Piloti is inspired by the 499P Hypercar. It features a distinctive livery with a Giallo Modena stripe, a hand-painted logo for the World Endurance Championship, and an Italian flag design on the front bumper. Customers have the option to select their own racing number for the car. The example showcased at Le Mans displayed the number 51, which was worn by Ferrari's winning team at the 2023 event.

Ferrari 296 Special Piloti: Cabin

Inside, the car features a minimalistic and purpose-driven design. The seats are made from black Alcantara. They also get fireproof inserts like driver suits. The selected racing number is woven into the carbon-fibre trim. The driver's cabin also features customizable metal footwells, carbon-fibre door sills, and a personalised carbon plaque, enhancing the connection among Ferrari's racing community.

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti interior

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti: Colour Options

The 296 Speciale Piloti is available in four colours, including Rosso Scuderia (red), Blu Tour de France (blue), Nero Daytona (black), and Argento Nurburgring (silver), each reflecting Ferrari's racing legacy.

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti: Powertrain

The 296 Speciale Piloti features the same hybrid powerplant as the standard 296 Speciale, comprising a 3.0-litre, 120-degree twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor. Together, the setup produces 880 hp of peak power output. The internal combustion engine has been lightened and strengthened with Formula 1-inspired components. Additionally, the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission has been enhanced for faster gear changes by maximising electric torque.

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti: Aerodynamic Enhancements

Improvements in the Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti include rear gamma wings, an enlarged diffuser, and active aerodynamic elements, which together provide approximately 20% more downforce compared to the 296 GTB. The chassis has been recalibrated with stiffer springs and adaptive dampers for snappier handling.

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti: Availability & Price

This special edition is exclusively available to Ferrari clients who participate in track events. It is not part of a numbered limited series, but its availability is limited to a select group of customers. Ferrari is yet to share the exact price for the car, but it is expected that the Piloti Ferrari will be priced higher than the standard 296 Speciale, starting at 450,000 Dollars (approximately Rs 3.76 Crore).