Hyundai's Samarth Initiative Celebrates First-Year Anniversary

Hyundai India and NDTV's 'Samarth' initiative is celebrating its first anniversary today. The initiative was launched in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 to support the specially abled. It meant to help the specially abled get inclusivity in multiple walks of life. To that effect, Hyundai launched car accessories like swivel seats (manual and powered) to make travel for them more accessible, and made most of its showrooms wheelchair friendly. The initiative has also forged partnerships with NGOs and all the stakeholders associated with the cause.

The first anniversary event saw the felicitation of the 7 Paralympians supported by this initiative for their achievement and it announced the launch of Samarth Hero Awards for individuals and organizations that are promoting and empowering the cause for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At Hyundai, we believe in making a meaningful impact beyond mobility. 'Samarth by Hyundai' is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all. I am immensely proud of the strides we've made in our first year, and I thank our partners, stakeholders, and the government for their unwavering support. Together, we will continue to drive change and provide opportunities for people with disabilities, as we remain deeply committed to India and its people."

Hyundai had also pledged support to blind Men's Cricket Series and the Para-Sports program which has already onboarded 20 para-athletes who are getting financial aid, sports guidance, assistive devices and mentorship from coaches according to their sport.