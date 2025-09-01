Hyundai Takes Second Spot, Followed By Tata Motors, Mahindra Slips To Fourth

The Indian automotive industry has not just seen heat about Ethanol-Blended-Petrol and End-Of-Life Vehicles, the competition for the second spot on the monthly car sales tally has only got fierce in the recent past. The spot has been swapped nearly every month between Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. This time around, it has shown a different pattern.

Yes, in the monthly sales race for August 2025, Hyundai Motor India regained the second position, pushing Tata Motors to third and Mahindra to fourth. Hyundai posted domestic sales of 44,001 units, while Tata Motors followed closely with 41,001 units, and Mahindra registered 39,399 units.

The year-on-year comparison shows a decline across all three players. Hyundai slipped from 49,525 units in August 2024 to 44,001 units this year, marking an 11.1% drop. Tata Motors also faced a slip, falling from 44,142 units to 41,001 units (-7.1% YoY). Mahindra too witnessed a decline, with sales reducing from 43,277 units in August 2024 to 39,399 units (-9% YoY).

Despite the overall slowdown, Hyundai's consistent volumes ensured its spot right behind Maruti Suzuki, leaving Tata Motors and Mahindra to battle closely for third place. Talking of the market leader - Maruti Suzuki, it reported total sales of 1,80,683 units in August 2025, a marginal dip from 1,81,782 units in August 2024. In the domestic market, its passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,31,278 units, down from 1,43,075 units of the corresponding month last year.