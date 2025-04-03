Hyundai Nexo FECV Hydrogen SUV Runs 700 Km On Full Tank; Diesel Who?

Hyundai Nexo FCEV comes with a 6.69 kg tank
Hyundai has unveiled the Nexo FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea. Resembling the looks of a concept car, the vehicle has a design inspired by the Initium concept unveiled by the South Korean giant last October. It follows the brand's 'Art of Steel' design language and has almost zero similarities with its predecessor. Renouncing the curvy design, it features a rather boxy appearance, which adds to its rugged appeal.
Diving into the details, the front end of the Hyundai Nexo FCEV comes with an 'HTWO' LED headlamp, which seems like a combination of four distinct dots. All of this, combined with the straight lines, contributes to giving the vehicle an upright stance. To add to its rugged nature, it gets contrasting black fender flares. To go with the theme, the windows also get a rather squarish design with prominent edges. The car also has a thick C-pillar, which splits the side glass.
Also Read: Tata Sierra Dashboard Design Patent Leaked: Check Layout
Moving into the cabin, the Nexo comes with a dashboard design housing a 12.3-inch instrument cluster merged well with a 12.3-inch infotainment system. The digitally rich cabin also gets a 12-inch head-up display and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. With this, the brand is also offering a column-type shifter, a slim touch panel for climate settings, a wireless smartphone charger, a digital rear-view mirror, and more.
Diving into the details, the front end of the Hyundai Nexo FCEV comes with an 'HTWO' LED headlamp, which seems like a combination of four distinct dots. All of this, combined with the straight lines, contributes to giving the vehicle an upright stance. To add to its rugged nature, it gets contrasting black fender flares. To go with the theme, the windows also get a rather squarish design with prominent edges. The car also has a thick C-pillar, which splits the side glass.
Also Read: Tata Sierra Dashboard Design Patent Leaked: Check Layout
Moving into the cabin, the Nexo comes with a dashboard design housing a 12.3-inch instrument cluster merged well with a 12.3-inch infotainment system. The digitally rich cabin also gets a 12-inch head-up display and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. With this, the brand is also offering a column-type shifter, a slim touch panel for climate settings, a wireless smartphone charger, a digital rear-view mirror, and more.
Under the skin, the Hyundai Nexo FCEV comes with a 2.64 kWh battery pack. To replenish the battery, the brand has used a 147 hp hydrogen fuel cell stack. The vehicle comes equipped with a 201 hp electric motor, which is capable of pushing the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds. To store hydrogen, the vehicle gets a 6.69 kg tank. All of this together is aimed at offering a range of over 700 km.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world