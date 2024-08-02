Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Tech: Check Prices

Hyundai Motor India Limited has added the Grand i10 Nios to its range of Hy-CNG Duo cars. The hatchback now features dual-cylinder technology to save on precious boot space and is priced from Rs 7.75 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. Earlier, the company launched the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, making it the second offering of its kind from Hyundai. The Nios Hy-CNG Duo will be sold alongside the single-cylinder variants.

Commenting on the introduction of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo."

The Hyundai Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is powered by a 1.2L Bi-Fuel engine that is paired to a 5-speed manual unit. The hatchback also gets an integrated ECU for a smooth driving experience. The motor manages to churn out a peak power output of 69 Hp and 95.2 Nm of max torque in CNG mode.

The Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo will retail in two variants - Magna and Sportz, priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.30 lakh, respectively. It even comes loaded with a bucket full of features, including projector headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, rear AC vents, footwell lighting, 6 airbags, TPMS Highline, Rear Parking Camera, Day & Night IRVM, ESP, hill start assist and more.