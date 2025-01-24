Hyundai Creta Electric Deliveries To Begin Soon: All You Need To Know

Hyundai Creta Electric gets two battery pack options
Hyundai India launched the Creta Electric in the Indian market. The SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Consumers looking forward to buying the EV can book it by paying a sum of Rs 25,000. The brand plans to initiate the deliveries of the car soon. Before you book the vehicle, here are all the details you need to know.
Hyundai Creta Electric: DesignThe design of the Hyundai Creta Electric closely resembles that of its internal combustion engine (ICE) version, particularly in its aesthetic appeal. It features comparable headlamp styles and daytime running lights (DRLs). Distinct characteristics, such as a closed grille and a charging port adorned with the Hyundai emblem, are also present. Furthermore, the redesigned bumper incorporates active air flaps that help manage airflow for battery cooling. While the overall shape is mostly unchanged, it comes with a newly crafted 17-inch alloy wheel. Buyers can choose from eight solid colors along with two dual-tone variations.
Hyundai Creta Electric: CabinInside, the Hyundai Creta Electric resembles the ICE model, but with several enhancements. It is fitted with a freshly designed three-spoke steering wheel featuring a dot pattern instead of the conventional logo. The vehicle also comes with a fully digital instrument panel and an updated touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates new software and functionalities, all presented in light-colored upholstery.
Hyundai Creta Electric: SafetyIn terms of passenger safety, it is packed with a wide range of features, including a digital key, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and various other occupant protection measures. These safety features are categorized into four different trims: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.
Hyundai Creta Electric: Range, PowertrainThis electric vehicle is available with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery that claims a driving range of 390 km, and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that delivers a range of 473 km on a single charge. Both battery options can be recharged using a DC charger, allowing for a charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes. An 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger is also available, which can fully recharge the battery from 10 percent to 100 percent in four hours (through AC Home Charging).
Hyundai Creta Electric: RivalsThe EV will compete with models including the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara in the marketplace.
