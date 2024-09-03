Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG Introduced In E Variant, Priced From Rs 7.48 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited introduced dual-cylinder CNG technology in two of its models a few weeks ago, namely Exter and Grand i10 Nios. Now, the company has introduced the option of the factory-fitted CNG kit in the base-spec 'E' trim of the Hyundai Aura, which is priced at Rs 7.48 lakh (Ex-showroom). The introduction of the CNG option in the E variant is a direct response to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles in the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance.

He added, "With over 200,000 units sold since launch, the Hyundai Aura is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs."

The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim comes equipped with front power windows, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable rear seat headrests and a 3.5-inch MID. The sedan also boasts stylish Z-shaped LED taillamps that enhance its design appeal. The Aura HyCNG E trim is no exception, in terms of a long standard safety kit, comprising 6 airbags, 3 Points seat belts (all seats), seatbelt reminder (all seats), and a host of safety features ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. In addition, the company-fitted CNG offers complete peace of mind with a leak-proof design, CNG switch, and convenient CNG refuelling nozzle near the petrol filling area.

The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim is powered by a 1.2L Bi-Fuel petrol with a CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, delivering 69 Hp of power at 6000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 28.4 km/kg, making it an ideal choice for today's value-seeking generation.