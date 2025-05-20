Honda Rebel 500 Vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500:Specs Compared

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has now launched the Rebel 500 in India. The Honda cruiser now competes with the likes of the Kawasaki Eliminator 500. Both the bikes fall under the same segment, however, a few distinguishing factors may hinder your consideration. Here is a detailed comparison between the Honda Rebel 500 and the Kawasaki Eliminator 500.

Honda Rebel 500 Vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Features

The Rebel 500 gets a tubular steel frame and contemporary lines in a stripped-back, fat-tyred 'bobber' style. It will be offered in India only in the Standard variant in a single Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic color with seats for both rider & pillion. Crowned by the signature steeply raked fuel tank and fat handlebars. The Rebel 500 also gets an all-LED lighting system with a signature round headlight.

In contrast, the Eliminator 500 features a digital LCD instrument cluster that shows a tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, gear position, clock, odometer, two trip meters, and range. It offers Bluetooth connectivity via the Rideology app for calls and notifications. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, a slip-and-assist clutch, and Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit technology for customizable seat height and footpeg placement.

Honda Rebel 500 Vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Powertrain

The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine, working jointly with a 6-speed gearbox, and produces 45.59 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm.

In comparison, The Eliminator 500 features a modified 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine from the Ninja 400, offering 44.3 HP at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It includes a 6-speed reverse shift transmission and a slip/assist clutch.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

Honda Rebel 500 Vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Dimensions and Cycle Parts

A key difference between the two motorcycles is their weight and seat height. The Rebel 500 weighs 191 kg (wet) and has a low seat height of 690 mm, making it very accessible. On the other hand, the Eliminator 500 is lighter at 176 kg and has a seat height of 735 mm, but it can be adjusted lower with Kawasaki's optional seat.

Both models come with a 41 mm front fork and twin shock absorbers in the rear. For brakes, the Rebel features a 296 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, while the Eliminator is fitted with a larger 310 mm front disc and the same 240 mm rear disc. Both bikes also include standard ABS.

Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500 Vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Price

The 2025 Honda Rebel 500 has been priced at Rs. 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards. Bookings for this new cruiser motorcycle are now open at select BigWing Topline dealerships.

The 2025 iteration of the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 has a single variant in the Indian market, that is tagged at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).