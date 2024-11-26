Honda Activa E To Launch In India Tomorrow: All We Know So Far

Image for representation (Honda CUV e)

Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India is all set to enter the Indian electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its first EV on 27 November 2024. Expected to be called the Activa electric scooter, the launch of the two-wheeler will be a significant step for the Japanese automaker to compete against models like TVS iQube, Hero Vida, Ather Rizta, Ola S1, and Bajaj Chetak. Before the launch, the manufacturer revealed multiple details of the vehicle via teasers. Here are all the details of the EV we know so far.

Honda Activa E: Design

The brand has kept quiet about the details of the Honda Activa Electric. However, one of the teasers gave a sneak peek at the headlight of the scooter, which is complemented by the presence of a Honda logo integrated into the apron of the scooter. Chances are the design of the scooter will have some similarities with the CUV-e showcased by the brand in the global market.

Along with this, the brand is expected to offer a long wide seat with the scooter. Under the seat, the scooter will likely have a swappable battery setup consisting of two battery packs. Although it will offer convenience, there might be a loss of under-seat storage and, in turn, practicality. The brand also released a teaser showing a compact charger that is placed near the footboard of the EV. How this setup plays out remains to be seen.

Honda Activa E: Features

The brand is likely to offer two different variants of the Honda Activa electric. These trims will have two types of digital instrument clusters. The variant lower in ranking will have a TFT display, while the one higher on the list will have a multi-colour screen. This screen mediates the rider's interaction with the scooter by displaying crucial information like range, battery status, speed, riding mode, and others. Chances are, the brand will also offer features like turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and more enabled by connectivity.

Honda Activa E: Specs, Range

Based on the teaser, the Honda Activa electric will have a claimed range of 104 km or more. We can expect the EV to have a 2.5 to 2.8 kWh battery pack. The power from the battery will be utilised by a swingarm-mounted electric motor, a setup very similar to the one seen on Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1.

Honda Activa E: Expected Price

The prices of the Honda Activa Electric will likely be launched at a later date. Considering the market, the brand intends to target with the EV it will likely be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.