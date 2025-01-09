Hero Xtreme 250R Spied In Clear Pics Ahead Of Launch

Hero Motocorp is set to expand the range of its premium bikes in the Indian market with the launch of the new Xtreme 250R. Initially showcased at EICMA, the bike will likely be the brand's first launch in 2025. Once the bike is ready to hit the roads, it will compete against rivals like the KTM 250 Duke. Before the official event, the new machine has been spied in Delhi-NCR during a TVC shoot showing all the design details.

Starting with the design, the Hero Xtreme 250R gets an aggressive street-fighter look. Credits to the unique design of the LED headlight and fuel tank which seems to be buffed up with strong character lines. The brand has also added tank extensions which follow the same pattern as the tank with sharp edges. The side panel of the bike and the tail section are part of a single unit. All of this is complemented by graphics and three colours.



Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW To Introduce New X3, R1300 GS Adventure, S 1000 RR, and More

The bike is supported by a steel trellis frame. This frame is supported by a 43 mm USD fork and a preload adjustable monoshock. Braking is the responsibility of a single disc brakes at both the ends. For added safety the brand is offering switchable ABS. The brakes are mounted on 17-inch wheels. The brand will also offer a digital instrument cluster which will open doors to multiple features.

At heart, the Hero Xtreme 250R is a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm while revving at 7,250 rpm. The power producing unit is paired to a six-speed gearbox. This is the same platform that the brand will employ for the XMR 250. This will be a fully faired bike which is a rare commodity in the brand's lineup.