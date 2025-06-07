Advertisement

Hero Xoom 160 Deliveries Expected To Begin In August

Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter is likely to reach customers by the end of August 2025.

Hero Xoom 160

Hero MotoCorp's premium maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160 was launched in the Indian market in January 2025. However, the deliveries of the scooters are yet to begin. Reports suggest the scooter will start reaching consumers between August and September 2025. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the Xoom 160 combines rugged styling with comfort. With its powerful engine and unique design, it's set to compete with the Yamaha Aerox 155. Let's explore the details of the Hero Xoom 160.

Design & Positioning:

 The Xoom 160 was launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, marking Hero's entry into the maxi-scooter market to compete with models like the Yamaha Aerox 155. It features a rugged design with muscular bodywork, a tall windscreen, and a single-piece seat, along with a distinctive split LED headlight.

Engine & Performance:

This scooter is powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, using a CVT automatic transmission. Weighing 142 kg, it offers a fuel efficiency of about 40 km.

Pricing & Tech Features:

The Hero Xoom 160 is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with features like alloy wheels, disc brakes, ABS, keyless ignition, a digital instrument cluster, and LED lights. Hero has designed it to be a well-equipped scooter with modern technology.

Delivery Timeline & Booking Status:

Sales faced some delays when bookings were temporarily stopped and dealers received no stock, despite plans for deliveries in April.

