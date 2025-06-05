Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter's First Teaser Out Ahead Of Launch

Hero MotoCorp's electric two-wheeler manufacturing arm, Vida, has released the first teaser of its upcoming electric scooter, VX2, on social media. It is worth mentioning that the launch event of the EV is scheduled for July 1. This could be the budget product that the manufacturer has been planning for the Indian market based on the Vida Z. Once launched, it will likely be placed below the V2 scooters already on sale in the country.



Before the launch, the Vida VX2 electric scooter was spied without camouflage, revealing a few details of its design. Based on the pictures, the electric scooter has a design very similar to the V2 range. These similarities can be seen in the form of the headlight and the tail lamp. Furthermore, the EV gets a curved body reminiscent of the V2 range.

Also Read: 2026 Mahindra Bolero First-Ever Spy Shots Surface- Here's What Changed



The Vida VX2's unit, spied earlier, had a TFT display which seemed to be relatively small in comparison with the ones offered on the V2 range. Additionally, it had physical keys to toggle through the options present on the screen. The switchgear present on the EV also seemed to have been borrowed from the V2. This unit also had a keyhole, which hints at its budget-oriented design.



Chances are, the Vida VX2 will be offered with multiple battery pack options to cater to various segments of consumers. However, the specifics of the electric scooter are yet to be revealed. Adding to the list of specifications, the electric scooter will likely be based on a new platform designed to spawn affordable vehicles.



The price of the upcoming model remains to be revealed. As mentioned earlier, it is expected to be more affordable than the Vida V2 electric scooter, which comes at a starting price of Rs 74,000 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1,20,300 (ex-showroom).