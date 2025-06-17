Formula E 2025-26 Race Calendar Announced; New Races In Madrid, Miami

Motorsport body FIA has announced the first provisional calendar for the 2025-26 season of the Formula E World Championship. The season will mark 18 races across 12 global cities, highlights include new races in Madrid and Miami's International Autodrome for the first time. The 12th season begins on December 6, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before the championship returns to Mexico City in January. Formula E then makes its first race appearance at the Miami International Autodrome on 31 January.

February sees a nighttime double-header under the lights in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while Madrid debuts on the calendar in March at the historic Circuito de Madrid-Jarama. It will be the first time Formula E will be held in the Spanish capital - and the first World Championship motorsport event held in the city in 37 years, since 1989.

Returning venues of the all-electric series include Berlin, Tokyo, and Shanghai, each hosting double-header race weekends, while Monaco continues its role as the jewel in the crown of motorsport, hosting back-to-back races on the iconic street circuit, only the second time it has hosted World Championship races on consecutive days after it debuted earlier in May this year.

Also Read - New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Unveil Likely On Aug 15: 5 Exciting Things About It

The season concludes once more in London, with a climactic double-header at the Excel on 15-16 August 2026 that will round out the end of the GEN3 Evo era.

Two further locations to complete the calendar are awaiting public confirmation, as end-stage negotiations are ongoing with local authorities.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said, "Our debut in Madrid and increase in total races demonstrates our mission and intent to continually grow the series in key markets while racing at Miami's International Autodrome takes our US presence to another level at a world-class facility. As we continue to see year-on-year growth of our global fanbase and TV audiences, this calendar is certain to deliver even more exciting racing from our world-class drivers and teams for our fans to get behind."