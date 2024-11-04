Festive Season Rush Helps Hyundai Sell 70,078 Cars In October 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), registered total sales of 70,078 units in October 2024. The company wholesales a total of 55,568 units in the domestic market and 14,510 units in the export market. Resultantly, achieving both its 3rd highest domestic sales and 3rd highest monthly total sales numbers since inception. HMIL achieved total (Domestic plus Exports) YTD sales (Jan-Oct 2024) of 6,47,789 units. The carmaker achieved a YoY growth of 2 per cent in comparison to the sales recorded in the same month last year.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "We witnessed a strong demand for our SUV portfolio during the festive period, leading to our highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 37,902 units, including highest-ever monthly domestic sales of the Hyundai CRETA at 17,497 units. SUVs remain a cornerstone of our lineup, representing an impressive 68.2% of our total monthly sales in October 2024, with similar penetration in urban as well as rural markets."

He further added, "This strong demand underscores the broad appeal of our SUV line-up and our commitment to delivering quality and performance to all our customers. We continue to bolster our CNG penetration and HMIL's innovative Hy-CNG technology has helped us achieve highest ever CNG sales volume of 8,261 units thereby contributing 14.9% to domestic sales volume in October 2024. We wish all our customers joyous festivities."