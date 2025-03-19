Ducati Achieves Over 1 Billion Euro in Revenue Growth for 2024

Image For Representation
Ducati has announced the financial results of 2024 showing revenue growth for the brand. This is the third consecutive year that the brand has reached a revenue of over 1 billion Euros. However, the overall volume of sales and operating margin were both down compared to the highest registered in 2023.
In 2024, motorcycle deliveries totaled 54,495 units, representing a decrease of 6.4 per cent from the 58,224 motorcycles delivered the prior year. Revenues amounted to 1.003 billion euro in 2024, in contrast to 1.065 billion euro in 2023. The operating profit stood at 91 million euros, down from the 112 million Euro recorded in 2023, with an operating margin of 9.1 per cent compared to 10.5 per cent the previous year.
With the introduction of new models like the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, V4 RS, DesertX, Monster +, Panigale V4 SP2 Anniversary, and Hypermotard 698 Mono, 2024 was yet another significant year for fresh motorcycles from the Italian brand, and 2025 has already begun without any indications of slowing down.
"2024 ends with a positive balance that, despite a challenging competitive environment, confirms our solidity and a benchmark profitability in the two-wheeler market." declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. "We enjoy a solid financial base that allows us to continuously and significantly invest in research and development, innovation, and racing competition while continuing to strengthen the uniqueness and prestige of our product range and ensuring the high standards of quality and service typical of a product of excellence. This, combined with our commitment to making every Ducatista feel part of a great family, makes the brand more beloved than ever today."
Henning Jens, Ducati CFO, added: " 2024 was a complicated year due to the particularly challenging market conditions the whole business faced. In this context, we chose to focus on protecting overall profitability, prioritizing long-term sustainability rather than just aiming at increasing sales volumes. This approach, combined with further improvements of our efficiency, is in line with our premium strategy and it allowed us to conclude the year with a profitability that reached 9.1% return on sales and an operating result that shows our ability to generate value and guarantee a solid financial base also under difficult circumstances. "
