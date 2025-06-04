Disney To Introduce Cars-Themed Land; More Details Out

Disney has revealed plans for a major expansion at Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, introducing a Cars-themed area called Piston Peak National Park. This new space will bring Pixar's Cars to life, providing guests with an exciting experience in a beautiful setting.

About The Piston Peak National Park:

Piston Peak National Park will take the place of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America. It will be designed to look like America's national parks, especially the Rocky Mountains, featuring tall pine trees, snowy mountains, and a river, similar to the stunning landscapes seen in Disney's Planes: Fire & Rescue.

The expansion will have two main attractions:

Off-Road Rally Adventure: Guests will drive through forests and over mountains in vehicles that don't follow tracks, meeting new characters from the Cars movies.

Family-Friendly Ride: There will also be a second ride, yet to be named, that will be perfect for younger guests and families, ensuring everyone can have fun.

Piston Peak National Park will include new features like a visitor lodge, a Ranger headquarters, and scenic walking trails to create a more immersive experience. The park will stretch from Liberty Square to Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the refurbished Thunder Mountain Railroad, which is set to reopen in 2026.

Anyone who wants to visit Tom Sawyer Island and the Riverboat attractions, make sure to do so before July 7, when construction begins. Although there is no specific opening date for Piston Peak National Park yet, it is expected to open no earlier than 2027 or 2028.

Disney's addition of Piston Peak National Park is a major expansion of the Magic Kingdom, blending the fun of Pixar's Cars with the beauty of nature. This new area is sure to provide exciting adventures for visitors of all ages.