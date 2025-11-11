Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Brings Home Mercedes-AMG G63 Worth Rs 3.59 Crore

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has brought home a brand new Mercedes-AMG G63. The luxury SUV is the latest in his garage and is worth Rs 3.59 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. With this price tag, it is the most expensive vehicle of the brand on sale in the country with an AMG badge, and is one of the popular choices among celebrities. Besides this, the fast bowler also owns a Toyota Fortuner Type 1, which he recently modified with a Lexus body kit.

The update of the cricketer's new purchase was shared on Instagram. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with his new prized possession. He was also accompanied by his parents, who can be seen posing with the vehicle. Based on these images, the cricketer seems to have chosen the Obsidian Black colour of the SUV. The other paint scheme options include Opalite White Bright, Dark Blue, Classic Grey, and Rubellite Red.

The G-Wagen features unique circular headlights, a classic boxy silhouette, 22-inch alloy rims, and a spare wheel mounted on the rear tailgate. Numerous celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood are proud owners of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, including names like Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Shilpa Shetty, and more.

Arshdeep Singh's Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with in-cabin features, such as two 12.3-inch displays, one for infotainment and one for the driver's instrument cluster, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 18-speaker 760-watt Burmester sound system, and a new three-spoke AMG performance steering wheel.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG G63 is a 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine incorporating 48-volt mild hybrid technology, producing 585 hp and 850 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. The mild-hybrid system contributes an additional 22 hp. A 9-speed automatic transmission handles gear shifting and directs power to all four wheels through the brand's 4MATIC system. This results in an acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds despite the bulky size of the vehicle.