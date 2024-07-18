Citroen Basalt to Break Cover in August 2024; Will Rival Tata Curvv

French carmaker Citroen will unveil the Basalt in the first week of August 2024, with the car slated for sale shortly thereafter. This marks Citroen's fourth offering for the Indian market, positioned as a coupe SUV borrowing several design cues, features, and powertrains from the existing C3 Aircross. Here's what you can expect.

The exterior design draws inspiration from the Basalt concept showcased earlier this year, integrating elements from the C3 Aircross. Key features include a split headlamp design, chrome-finished grille, funky alloy wheels with side cladding, and a sloping roofline that enhances the SUV's coupe-like appearance.

While official interior images are not yet available, expect similarities to the C3 Aircross in terms of cabin layout and overall theme. The Basalt will also share features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, digital instrument cluster, and more, with additional enhancements to compete against segment rivals in terms of equipment. Safety features are likely to include six airbags, TPMS, and traction control.

The Basalt is expected to be available exclusively in petrol variants, likely utilizing the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from the C3 Aircross, delivering 110 hp and 205 Nm of peak torque, coupled with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Anticipate the Basalt to be priced around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Curvv, it will also serve as an alternative to popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.