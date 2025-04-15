Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Launched: Top 5 Highlights

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition
Citroen recently launched the Basalt Dark Edition in the Indian market, giving the SUV-coupe a refreshed appeal. This special edition of the vehicle was introduced at a starting price of Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive variant has a price tag of Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price, the vehicle gets multiple changes in its appearance and a few additions to its feature list. Here, we look at some significant changes that come with the Dark Edition badge.
DesignThe Citroen Basalt Dark Edition stands out from the standard model. It features a Perla Nera Black color with dark chrome accents. These dark chrome elements can be found on the Chevron emblem, the front grille, a grille embellisher, and the side moldings, as well as the front and rear bumpers and door handles. Additionally, a red highlight has been incorporated into the front and sides, aligning with the design of the brand's international models.
CabinInside, the Basalt Dark Edition showcases a Carbon Black interior theme accented by contrasting Lava Red details. It also gets exclusive Metropolitan Black leatherette seats, dark chrome trim, a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, and a leatherette dashboard adorned with red stitching.
FeaturesRegarding features, this SUV-coupe is equipped with ambient lighting, footwell lighting, rear-powered windows, and more. It is worth noting that these enhancements have been introduced to the SUV due to changes in the top-end variant of the standard model.
PowertrainThe powertrain remains unchanged, featuring a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged engine. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is engineered to deliver 108 hp, with torque figures of 190 Nm for the manual and 205 Nm for the automatic.
RivalRight after the launch of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition, its prime rival in the country, the Tata Curvv, received its Dark Edition. The SUV was launched at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it significantly more expensive. However, for the price difference, the Curvv Dark Edition offers more features.
