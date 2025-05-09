Citroen And Jeep Announce Summer Splash Offer 2025

Stellantis-owned brands, Citroen and Jeep are trying to cater to maximum customer support and surge in sales numbers with the launch of their dedicated service campaigns - Jeep Summer Splash 2025 and Citroen Summer Cruise 2025. These offers apply from May 2 to May 31, 2025. The brand claims that these limited-period initiatives are designed to enhance vehicle readiness, deliver seasonal value, and provide customers with a seamless service experience across all authorized Jeep and Citroen dealerships and workshops pan-India.

The brand explains that the Citroen Summer Cruise 2025 campaign is a celebration of comfort and care, crafted to offer customers a worry-free and pleasant summer driving experience. It is offering personalized services and exclusive offers for the Citroen owners.

Also, it has extended these offers for the Jeep as the company claims that the Jeep Summer Splash 2025 campaign, brings exciting offers, services, and lifestyle enhancements to ensure every Jeep vehicle is ready for the summer drive across the country.



Jeep summer offers

Under the summer service campaign, the customers can avail the following services.

Complimentary Summer Health Check-Up: It ensures vehicles are summer-ready with a complimentary checkup, identifying and addressing any potential issues that could affect performance and safety.



Also Read: MG Windsor Pro Garners 8,000 Bookings Within 24 Hours of Launch

Discounts: customers can now avail special pricing on labour charges, select genuine parts, accessories, and value-added services designed to suit summer driving needs.

Extended Warranty Rewards: The users can now reward benefits and expanded coverage options with every extended warranty purchase.

Offers on Branded Merchandise & Accessories: Citroen and Jeep customers can now explore limited edition Citroen and Jeep merchandise under the summer splash campaign.

Enhanced Customer Experience: The brand claims that it is keen on providing seamless service appointments and dedicated support from factory-trained technicians for customers.