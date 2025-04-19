Cars To Consider Over Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Under Rs 49 Lakh

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the flagship variant of the Tiguan lineup, combining Volkswagen's engineering with sporty design elements and advanced features. Priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan gets a 2.0L TSI motor under the hood, producing 204 Hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line provides an appealing combination of performance and practicality. However, if you're looking for alternatives within the same budget that either offer the same luxury or are better in terms of performance, or more space, there are alternatives worth considering.

Toyota Fortuner

Price: Rs 33.78-51 Lakh (ex-showroom)



Powertrain: The Fortuner is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. You can choose between a 2.7L petrol engine and a 2.8L diesel engine, with either manual or automatic transmissions. Additionally, there are options for both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains.



Driving Experience: The Fortuner provides a commanding driving position, making it ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. Its body-on-frame construction and high ground clearance enhance its versatility and capability in various driving conditions.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings a sporty touch to the luxury compact segment. With its sleek design and dynamic performance, it appeals to those who desire both style and substance.





Price: Starting from Rs 44.40 lakh for the 220i Sport variant to Rs 47.40 lakh for the 220DM Sports (ex-showroom).



Powertrain: It features a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 190 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.



Drive Experience: The Gran Coupe delivers an engaging driving experience with quick acceleration (0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds) and precise handling. It also includes a range of luxury features such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and advanced infotainment systems.

BMW iX1 LWB