BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Is A Valentino Rossi Special; Priciest M4 Ever

BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 gets a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine
Valentino Rossi, the famed motorcycle racer retired a long time ago and joined the Bavarian giant as BMW M works driver. Presently competing in the World Endurance Championship, he has become an inspiration for the two limited-edition versions of the BMW M4 CS called the Edition VR46. These special versions of the car are the most expensive versions of the M4 family and will be limited to 46 units.
The new Sport and Style models of the M4 CS carry their inherent characteristics but with their unique appearance. This Sport version of the car is accentuated by the Marina Bay Blue metallic finish that gets huge '46' decals on the side in Tanzanite Blue metallic colour. Meanwhile, the Style version of the car gets Matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic colour complemented by Frozen Marina Bay Blue metallic '46' graphics.
To go with these, the car also gets Rossi's bright yellow wraps covering the outer edges of the kidney grilles. This is in sync with the brake calipers and the wheels of the car. Following the same pattern, the Sport version of the fluro yellow trimmings on both sides of the roof with yellow accents on the tailgate. To make it even more special, the brand has 'VR46' on the roof with Valentino Rossi's signature.
Individuals who purchase one of the exclusive limited-edition models will be invited to Italy for a two-day event. The initial day will involve a trip to the VR46 Motor Ranch located in Tavullia, while the second day will feature a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit. In the United States, pricing will begin at $155,000 (around Rs 1.35 crore).
On the inside, the brand offers M Carbon bucket seats covered in Merino leather with a combination of Black and Night Blue. To add to the uniqueness, the shoulder area gets Sao Paulo Yello Alcantara with a VR46 logo on the headrests. The same yellow trimmings have been used on the M Alcantara steering wheel.
Powering the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to put out 543 hp of power to all four-wheels. The power is transferred to an all-wheel drive system using an eight-speed automatic transmission. When put to use, it can launch the car from 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 302 kmph.
