2024 BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore, Gets 302 kmph Top Speed

BMW India has launched the all-new M4 CS in India today, as the first-ever CS model in the country. The all-new BMW M4 CS is priced at Rs 1.89 crore ex-showroom. The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance-oriented customers. The all-new BMW M4 CS continues the tradition of M special-edition models offering a distinctly sporty character along with motor racing DNA. This particularly sporty model combines superlative performance with unlimited suitability for everyday use. The all-new BMW M4 CS invites you to experience the M feeling in all its glory. The race-track ready BMW M4 CS with M xDrive is utterly unique - and here to conquer."

The exclusive design features of the all-new BMW M4 CS include red contour lines and the "M4 CS" badging on the upper of the two horizontal grille bars. The redesigned LED headlights with their characteristic yellow daytime running light icons are reminiscent of GT race cars. Along with the distinctive BMW kidney grille, they define the front of the BMW M4 CS. At the rear, a Gurney-style spoiler, a CFRP diffuser and a titanium exhaust system with four tailpipes leave a lasting impression. Extremely precise CSL Style Laser Tail Lights are part of the standard equipment. The lightweight wheels (19-inch at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear) are fitted as standard.

The special-edition model is equipped as standard with M Compound brakes with calipers painted in Red. M Carbon ceramic brakes are available optionally, and it gets an M front-end strut brace. The high revving 3.0L six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates a maximum output of 550 hp and a peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed of the special edition - which comes as standard with the M Driver's Package - is electronically limited to 302 km/h (188 mph). The gearbox is an 8-speed Steptronic suspension, while there's adaptive suspension on offer.

On the inside, the M4 CS gets a BMW Head-Up Display in conjunction with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect" access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry - Telephony with wireless charging, Head-Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Harman Kardon surround sound system provides an intense musical feast for the ears.