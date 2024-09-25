BMW India Announces JOY Days Festive Deals: Easy Financing, Assured Buyback & More

The festive season is off to an exciting start with BMW JOY Days offering financial offers of BMW

360º finance plan on a range of models. To avail of the best-suited BMW JOY Days offers that match individual needs, customers can contact their nearest BMW dealerships to benefit from the annual discount campaign. The JOY Days offer is valid on select models - 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X5, iX1, and iX.

BMW 360º Finance Plan:

The campaign also includes a BMW finance plan that offers flexible and comprehensive packages, facilitating the purchase decision by bringing down the overall cost of ownership in the long term. Moreover, the customers can now get their BMW cars financed at attractive interest rates starting as low as 7.75% per annum.

Comprehensive EMI plans start from just Rs 49,999 onwards (up to 40% lower than standard). The EMI costs include BMW Service Inclusive as well as registration charges, which makes the offers even more appealing.

Assured Buyback Value:

Assured Buyback Value comes with a promise of a pre-defined value at the end of loan tenure that adds to a sense of security. During BMW JOY Days, the buy-back value for certain models is as high as 74%. Further, the buy-back value is defined on the ex-showroom price instead of the actual transaction price, guaranteeing a better return.

BMW Corporate Advantage Programme:

In addition to the above, customers can take further advantage of corporate and trade-in benefits. The BMW Corporate Advantage Programme offered by dealers gives access to exclusive special pricing depending on the model chosen, which reduces the cost of acquisition. With Trade-in, customers get a competitive value, transparent evaluation, hassle-free documentation and free inspection at their location.

BMW Service Inclusive:

BMW Service Inclusive provides complete peace of mind by covering condition-based service and maintenance. It covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid.