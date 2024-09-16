BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GSA Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh

Deliveries of the BMW F 900 GS & F 900 GSA will begin in October 2024

BMW Motorrad India launches the F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure in India. The F 900 GS is priced at Rs. 13.75 lakh while the F 900 GS Adventure is more expensive by a lakh at Rs. 14.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. These motorcycles will replace the F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure, which have been on sale in India for a few years now. The F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA were priced at Rs. 12.95 lakh and Rs. 13.75 lakh respectively.

Both motorcycles get a new 895 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 105 hp at 8,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Compared to the 850 GS range, the power goes up 10 hp and the torque goes up by 1 Nm.

The 900 GS gets a smaller 14.5 litre fuel tank while the F 900 GS Adventure gets a 23-litre fuel tank. The bigger F 900 GS ADV gets bigger bodywork and road-biased tyres and weighs 246 kg while the F 900 GS is a whole 27 kg lighter and is significantly slimmer compared not only to the ADV but also other motorcycles in its segment at 219 kg.

In terms of features, both motorcycles get ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, various riding modes and a 6.5-inch TFT screen. One surprising design feature is that the F 900 GS borrows its headlight from the G 310 R, yes, you read that right! Both motorcycles get 43 mm Showa USDs with 230 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 215 mm travel. The F 900 GS is a lean-mean off-road focussed motorcycle with fully adjustable USD fork and monoshock. One the other hand, the F 900 GS Adventure gets electronically adjustable suspension and is meant more for long distance touring. Both bikes get 305 mm discs up front and a single 265 mm disc at the rear.

The F 900 GS and F 900 GSA go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, Honda XL7450 Transalp, Ducati DesertX and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.