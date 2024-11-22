BMW 3-Series, X1, X7, 5-Series And Others To Get Expensive By January 1

BMW India shared the good news of bringing the M5 to our shores yesterday. However, the Bavarian marque has announced to increase the prices of its complete model range by 3 per cent. The price increment will come into effect from 01 January 2025 onwards. BMW sells a host of models in our market. Some of these are locally assembled, while a few are imported as completely built units.

The range of locally produced cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X3, X5, BMW X7 and M340i. The list of CBU offerings includes the i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM (Hybrid) as completely built-up units (CBU).

Talking of the newly-launched M5, it comes to India as a CBU at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.99 crore. Powering the M5 is a V8 motor with TwinPower Turbo technology. It further gets an 8-speed AT, channelling power to all four wheels via the M xDrive system. The M5 boasts a peak power output of 727 Hp and 1,000 Nm of max torque. It also features an M Hybrid system that delivers the added boost over the ICE's 585 Hp and 750 Nm. There are subtle yet noticeable cosmetic updates aiding distinction from a regular 5-Series.