Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: VinFast VF 6 Electric SUV Unveiled

VinFast has put down a heavy foot in the Indian market with the unveiling of the VF 6 and the VF 7 electric SUVs. The company plans on taking this run forward with an investment of $500 million in the country. It is to be noted that the VF 6 shares the brand's pavilion with other models like VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9. Along with this, the brand has also showcased some of its electric scooters for the Indian market like Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento, and Theon.

The VinFast VF 6 follows the design language of the brand with a V badge on the front complemented by the presence of LED DRLs. It gets a new design with a new design for the bumper and the grille. It stands at 4,238mm in length, 1,820mm in width, 1,594mm in height, and has a wheelbase that is 2,730mm long. All of this is complemented by the presence of 17-inch alloy wheels. The list of features on the SUV includes a 12.9-inch infotainment screen which gets OTA, and Level 2 ADAS features.

The VinFast VF 6 comes equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 399 km in the Eco Variant. This version comes equipped with an axle-mounted electric motor which produces 178 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The brand is also offering a Plus variant which offers a range of 381 km and is equipped with an electric motor producing 204 hp of power and 310 Nm torque.

Talking about the development, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: "Our presence at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 represents a significant milestone as we showcase our Indiabound products here for the first time. We believe our premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are the game changers that will accelerate of the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the Expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology."