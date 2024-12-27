Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Vinfast To Make India Debut In January

Vinfast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer is set to make its official debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The EV maker has had plans for entering the flourishing Indian market for quite a while. Taking a step in the same direction, the OEM announced the construction of a new factory outside Chennai. Now, the brand seems to be all set to take the covers off of its first product for the local market.

The manufacturer is planning on putting a heavy foot down by displaying a range of products at the event. This range of products will include models like VF e34 and Vf7 SUV. It is to be noted that some of the models of the brand have previously been spotted testing in the country, revealing slight design details of the model.



The brand is also expected to announce its plans of expansion in the country with details of sales and showrooms. If reports are to be trusted, the brand might launch its operations in the country in the latter half of the calendar year 2025. Once launched in the country, the brand will be the second all-electric manufacturer to enter the market after BYD.

It is to be noted that the electric vehicle market in India is consistently growing with the giants like Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Mahindra and Tata Motors competing for consumers' attention. Vinfast is expected to launch the VF e34 as its first product which will be a direct rival for the upcoming models like Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Hyundai Creta EV, and others.

The Vinfast VF e34 is already on sale in the international market. It comes with a unique design and has a 41.9 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a NEDC range of up to 318 km. This battery can be charged in 27 minutes from 10-70 percent using a fast charger. The power from the battery is transferred to a 110 kW electric motor which can help the car achieve a top speed of 130 kmph.