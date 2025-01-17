Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Unveiled, Offers 95 km Range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled its first electric scooter for the Indian market in the form of the e-Access. Carrying forward the name of the brand's ICE scooter, it has been unveiled along with two other products of the brand. Specifically, the electric scooter comes with new Access and the brand's flex-fuel motorcycle called the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel.

The electric scooter comes with a unique design inspired by its ICE counterpart. The EV gets an LED headlamp complemented by an apron with a unique design housing the turn indicators on either side of the Suzuki badge. The sides of the scooter have a smooth minimalistic design with a long single-piece seat. It also gets raised nameplates with metallic finish with chrome S emblem. All of this is complemented by the presence of alloy wheels.



The e-scooter will be available in three dual-tone colour options - Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic MatBordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green/ Metallic Mat FibroinGray. Its pricing will be announced closer to the market launch.

To make it on par with competition, the brand has loaded the electric scooter with features. It comes with a colour TFT LCD screen which enables smartphone connectivity through Suzuki Ride Connect-E App. There are three ride modes as well Eco, Ride A, and Ride B-along with a reverse mode. It also gets a multi-function switch with keyless function.

Powering the EV is a 3.07 kWh battery made of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), this battery offers a range of 95 km on a single charge. The EV uses a 4.1 kW electric motor which gives 15 Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, it has a top speed of 71 kmph. The battery can be charged charged from 0 to 100% in 6 hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in 2 hours 12 minutes using a fast charger.