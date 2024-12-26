Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz G 580, EQS Night Series, And CLA Concept To Be Showcased

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its participation in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Along with it, the German automaker has announced a list of five models and a concept car to be showcased at the event. This lineup includes a range of cars from attention attracting electric G-Class to the mysterious looking Maybach EQS Night Series. The pavilion of the brand called the Arena of Desire will also have cars with AMG like SL 55, S 63 E Performance, and E 450 LWB AMG Line.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class

The design concept CLA Class is a preview at the future of the next-gen CLA which might make its debut in the market next year. Using the brand's MMA architecture, the car will have a body with smooth lines and long hood which follows the brand's design language. On the inside, the car will have an updated version of the super screen which will help the occupants interact with the car encompassing all of its controls. The rear-end of the car is likely to have a larger rear bench. The brand is yet to reveal the specifications of the model.



Mercedes-Benz G580 With EQ Technology

Expected to attract a lot of attention, the brand will showcase the legendary name in its stable in an electric avatar, the G580 with EQ technology. Carrying forward the legacy of the G-Class with electric powertrain, the SUV will have a range of 470 km on a single charge and an AWD setup. The viral sensation known for its tank turns is capable of achieving a top-speed of 180 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under five seconds. Before the showcase, the brand will launch the electric SUV in the Indian market on January 9.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is already on sale in India. However, the version of the SUV with the Night Series package is something new for the country. Following a dark theme, the SUV comes with blacked out elements like grille, Maybach logo, air intakes, and more. Likely to share its underpinnings with the standard version of the car, it is expected to have 658 hp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque. It uses a 122 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP range of 611 km.

Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG, S 63 E Performance AMG and E 450 LWB AMG Line

The brand will also have cars with the AMG-performance badge like the SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster worth Rs 2.44 crore (ex-showroom) and S 63 E Performance Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The E 450 LWB 4Matic AMG Line stands apart from the previously mentioned AMG models as it features only styling elements that give it a sportier appearance. Mercedes is currently offering the long-wheelbase E 450 for a price of Rs 92.5 lakh.