Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: 5 New Skoda Cars To Debut Next Month

Manufacturers in India are all set to participate in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 beginning on January 17. The five-day long event will provide the OEMs with an opportunity to showcase their products for the country. Among such manufacturers is Skoda showcasing some of its upcoming products. This comes right after the introduction of the brand new Skoda Kylaq, Czech manufacturers representative in the compact SUV segment. Here's all you need to know about these upcoming models.

Skoda Octavia RS

The brand is making sure that its presence at the Expo attracts attention. To achieve the goal, the automaker will showcase the latest-generation of the Octavia RS at the event. The car with the RS badge will have upholstery, paint scheme and other details specific to this version. Powering the performance oriented version of the car will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. This unit is capable of churning out 264 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a seven-speed DSG, the power can be used to catapult the car from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds.



Skoda Enyaq iV

The Skoda Enyaq iV was one of the models showcased by the brand at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Now, the brand is likely to announce the debut of the facelift version of the electric car at the coming expo. Featuring a new design, the electric SUV will be based on the all-electric MEB architecture of the brand.

New-Gen Skoda Superb

While Skoda is offering discounts on the third-gen Superb, the brand is set to bring the four-gen version to the country. This version of the car will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This will bring a new new design to the table along with updates in the powertrain. It will likely have a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is tuned to produce 201 bhp of power and 330 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to a seven-speed DCT.

Skoda Elroq

The range of electric vehicles by Skoda will also have Elroq taking the space beside Enyaq EV. The brand might also launch the electric vehicle in the Indian market in the future. The version of the EV in the international market comes with three battery pack options: 55 kWh, 63 kWh, and 83 kWh battery pack. It gets either a rear-wheel-drive system with the option of an all-wheel-drive system.

New Skoda Kodiaq

The latest iteration of the Skoda Kodiaq has already been unveiled for the international market. This version comes with a new design and with slightly bigger size. It also comes with an extended feature list. It is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol which works with a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 4x4 system to help its off-roading capabilities.