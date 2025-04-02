Bajaj Pulsar Motorcycles Get Celebratory Offers Of Up To Rs 7,379; Details Here

Image For Representation
Bajaj Auto's Pulsar series has proudly achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 20 million units sold globally across more than 50 countries. This accomplishment highlights the Pulsar's popularity and its vital role in the global motorcycle market. To celebrate this landmark, Bajaj Auto has announced special pricing on select Pulsar models as a gesture of appreciation for all customers who have contributed to making Pulsar an iconic brand.
The Pulsar series has achieved iconic status with its powerful performance, design, and rather affordable price, attracting riders worldwide since its inception. Bajaj Motors covers a diverse range of segments with various models representing the brand in different segments.
The first half of the 2 crore units was sold over a span of 17 years, from 2001 to 2017. In contrast, the second half was sold in just six years, from 2019 to 2025. In the third quarter of 2024, Pulsar achieved impressive sales of 400,000 units, reflecting strong annual market demand. During this period, the product secured both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in over 20 international markets, demonstrating a clear preference over its competitors, both in India and abroad.
The special pricing will be available for a limited time and applies to various regions and models :
This initiative by the brand is probably an effort to encourage consumers to visit their local Bajaj Auto dealership or the website. Consumers who wish to take advantage of the offer can visit the website for more information.
Model Price and Savings Details
|Model
|Ex-showroom Price (Delhi)
|Savings Amount
|125 Neon
|Rs 84,493
|Rs 1,184
|125 Carbon Fibre
|Rs 91,610
|Rs 2,000
|Pulsar 150 Single Disc
|Rs 1,12,838 Lakh
|Rs 3,000
|Pulsar 150 Twin Disc
|Rs 1,19,923 Lakh
|Rs 3,000
|NS125 Base
|Rs 99,994
|New Price
|NS125 ABS
|Rs 1,06,739 Lakh
|Rs 5,811
|Pulsar 220 F
|Rs 7,379 Savings in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal Only
|Rs 7,379 Savings in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal Only
|N160 USD
|Rs 1,36,992 Lakh
|New Price
|N160 TD Single Seat
|Rs 1,22,722 Lakh
|New Price
