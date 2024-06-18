Bajaj Auto's CNG Motorcycle Launch Confirmed For July 5

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first factory-fitted CNG motorcycle on July 5. The automaker is also the leading manufacturer of three-wheeler CNG vehicles in India.

The company has not revealed the official name or specifications related to the product, however, it has been found testing as a mule repeatedly. According to reports, Bajaj Auto has registered trademarks such as Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom, among a few others.

The official specifications are under wraps, however, the motorcycle is expected to be an entry-level offering with engine displacement ranging between 100-cc and 125-cc. The engine is likely to be mated with a 5-speed transmission. A top official said it will be priced at a premium over the similar petrol-powered motorcycles in the market.

In terms of design, Bajaj's bi-fuel motorcycle will combine functionality and form. The spy shots and test mules indicate the CNG motorcycle will have a long seat, beefy tank profile and distinct chassis. The platform has been heavily reworked to accommodate the tank and CNG cylinders.

Bajaj's first CNG motorcycle will be a first-of-its-kind offering in the market with no direct rivals. The expected price should be around Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be showcased at Bajaj's Pune plant on July 5 in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.