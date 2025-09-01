Bajaj Auto Reports 5 Pc YoY Hike In Sales For Aug'25 With Drop In Local Demand

Bajaj Auto Limited reported a 5% year-on-year rise in total sales for August 2025, with strong export performance balancing out domestic weakness. The company sold 4,17,616 units in August 2025, compared to 3,97,804 units in the same month last year.

Watch: KTM 160 Duke Review | Positives and Negatives | Exhaust Note, Performance, Comfort

Bajaj's two-wheeler segment clocked 3,41,887 units, up 2% from August 2024. While exports surged by 25% to 1,57,778 units, domestic sales dipped 12% to 1,84,109 units. This suggests overseas demand continues to help the brand, as local demand subsides.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki's Creta Rival Coming On Sept 3: Here's All That We Know

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment delivered a robust performance, rising 21% year-on-year to 75,729 units. Domestic CV sales were up 7% at 48,289 units, while exports jumped a sharp 58% to 27,440 units, highlighting strong traction in international three-wheeler and quadricycle markets.

Also Read - New BMW iX3 Breaks Cover On September 5, Based On Neue Klasse Concept

Between April and August 2025, Bajaj Auto sold 18,94,853 units, marginally up 2% compared to 18,54,029 units in the same period last year. Two-wheeler sales were flat at 15,86,925 units, with domestic demand still under pressure. On the other hand, exports surged 18% to 7,34,193 units, cushioning the overall performance.

Also Read - New-Gen Hyundai Venue To Launch Soon, Here's What We Know So Far

Commercial vehicles contributed significantly to YTD growth with sales of 3,07,928 units, up 14% from the previous year. Export momentum was particularly notable at 1,10,311 units, rising 47% over last year.