Bajaj Auto Registers 7 Percent Growth In Jan 2025 Sales

The two-wheeler segment of the company recorded total sales of 328,413 units, reflecting a 7 per cent increase compared to January 2024. Exports of two-wheelers surged by 37 per cent to reach 157,114 units, while domestic sales dropped by 11 per cent to 171,299 units versus 193,350 units from the previous year.



It is to be noted that the two-wheeler segment of the brand has multiple models on sale like the range of Pulsar bikes, Dominar, Avenger, and Platina among others. The manufacturer also has the only CNG bike on sale in India in its arsenal, the Freedom 125.

Sales of commercial vehicles saw a 10 per cent rise, reaching 52,627 units, with exports increasing by 41 per cent to 15,567 units and a slight 1 per cent uptick in domestic sales to 37,060 units.

For the fiscal year 2024-25 (April-January), Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 3,929,072 units, representing an 8 per cent increase from 3,638,367 units during the same timeframe last year. The year-to-date statistics indicate steady growth across different segments, with domestic sales up by 4 per cent to 2,382,796 units and exports growing by 14 per cent to 1,546,276 units.