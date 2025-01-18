Auto Expo 2025: New BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs 21.10 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the latest iteration of its performance-oriented bike, the S 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with revisions in its design aimed at improving performance. It will be sold in the country as a completely built-up unit. The brand has announced that the bookings for the superbike are open with the deliveries commencing in April 2025.

The bike comes with a compact design complemented by its twin-headlamp setup. To improve the appeal of the bike while simultaneously upgrading the aerodynamics, the brand has added a high windscreen, side winglets, and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. The winglets contribute by increasing the downforce by 23.1 kg at high speed. The design is complemented by three colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Bluestone metallic (with Style sport), and Light White solid / M Motorsport (with M Package).



Powering the BMW S 1000 RR is a 999 cc inline-four cylinder engine that churns out 210 hp of power at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque. This power unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. To control the power the brand is offering multiple rider assistance features traction control system, launch control, hill start control, pit lane timer, and more. It also comes with four ride modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. The power of the bike is harnessed to launch it from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds while it can achieve a top speed of over 300 kmph.

Addressing the development, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The new BMW S 1000 RR continues with its endless strive for improvement and success securing its leading position. It is a favourite amongst racing enthusiasts looking out for the next thrill. The new BMW S 1000 RR with even higher track performance is the Superbike icon. BMW Motorrad has once again set emphasis on the sporty aspirations and the BMW DNA, making what's good even better."