Audi India Launches '100 Days of Celebration' Festive Campaign: Check Benefits

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has introduced the '100 Days of Celebration' festive season campaign as the brand is celebrating the festive season and a milestone of 1 lakh cars on Indian roads. The company is extending benefits to buyers under this campaign. Both existing customers and new customers will benefit from this new offer scheme under the '100 Days of Celebration' campaign.

The 100-day celebration campaign includes a 10% discount on service plans and comprehensive service value plans, along with a 10% discount on extended warranties and Audi genuine accessories. Customers can also enjoy a 20% discount on Audi genuine merchandise and collections, as well as irresistible finance and exchange offers, making it an opportune time to experience the luxury of Audi.

Watch: 2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review: Subtly Different

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "As we proudly celebrate the milestone of 100,000 Audi cars on Indian roads, we are extending our commitment to progress this festive season with our '100 Days of Celebration' campaign. We have curated exclusive benefits for our esteemed customers, enhancing the entire ownership experience. We are also offering unmatched loyalty and corporate benefits, along with exciting finance and exchange offers. We anticipate positive buying trends to continue during the festive season. Our best-selling models - the Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, and the newly launched Q8 - continue to drive robust demand. We are equally optimistic about our e-tron range, featuring India's first EV supercars, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT."

Also Read - 2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review: Subtly Different, Yet Important!

Audi India customers can visit their nearest Audi Authorized Dealership to experience the unmatched luxury and performance of Audi vehicles. With the launch of the new Audi Q8 and the exclusive 100-day festive offers, now is the perfect time to own an Audi.