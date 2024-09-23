2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review: Subtly Different, Yet Important!

SUVs are the new staple in every segment. This paradigm shift has not even spared the decisions made in the Rs 1 Crore plus segment. The flashy four-door coupes are now being prioritized over the four-door coupes. Subsequently, Audi has seen a high acceptance for its Q8 SUV. The company has now introduced the updated 2024 Audi Q8 in our market at a price tag of Rs 1.17 Crore, ex-showroom. Indeed, there are too many questions around it - Has it got any better? Should you consider buying it over its rivals? Well, we have got you covered.

Watch: 2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Review | What's New?

2024 Audi Q8 - Aesthetical Enhancement?

The 2024 Audi Q8 carries forward much of its familiar design language, with only subtle updates. The front grille now features a droplet effect pattern, and the bumper has been slightly reworked for a marginally refreshed look. The Audi HD Matrix headlights with laser technology add a high-tech touch, offering four selectable light signatures for those who want some personalization to the DRLs. The 21-inch alloy wheels with a new design and red brake callipers add a sporty element, while the tail lamps and rear bumper have also been mildly redesigned. Overall, the changes feel more like a refinement than a major update.

2024 Audi Q8 - Technologincal Intensification?

Inside, the Q8 sticks to the formula seen in earlier models. The cabin features clean, straight lines and a familiar dual-screen layout, with one screen handling climate controls and the other running the infotainment system with Audi's MMI navigation. Features like Park Assist Plus and a 360-degree camera system enhance convenience, and the four-zone climate control system, B&O sound system, and panoramic sunroof give the Q8 a premium feel. However, these touches are more in line with expectations for the segment rather than pushing any boundaries. Power-latching doors do add a nice detail, but they don't significantly elevate the experience.

2024 Audi Q8 - Driving Delure?

Mechanically, the Q8 remains unchanged, powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque as its peak output. The 8-speed Tiptronic (Torque Converter) transmission ensures smooth shifts, and the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, a respectable figure for its size. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system and adaptive shock absorbers help maintain solid handling. The three drive modes - efficiency, comfort, and dynamic, offer some customization in terms of ride and handling. Altogether, the driving experience speaks more of smoothness, than of the thrill, with no major surprises.

2024 Audi Q8 - In Summation!

The Q8's cabin does feel a bit dated, especially in the rear where the lack of screens or modern gadgets is noticeable. The facelift, while stylish, could have been an opportunity to integrate more tech-focused features to meet evolving consumer expectations. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.17 crore, the Q8 remains a solid contender for those seeking a balance of luxury, performance, and unique styling, though some may feel it falls just short in terms of offering the latest tech and rear-seat entertainment. Overall, the 2024 Audi Q8 continues to deliver a comfortable and stylish drive, but the wish for a bit more innovation, especially at this price point remains unanswered.