2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review: Subtly Different, Yet Important!

The 2024 Audi Q8 Facelift goes on sale in the country with changes, and here's what we felt about it after spending some time with it.

2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review: Subtly Different, Yet Important!

SUVs are the new staple in every segment. This paradigm shift has not even spared the decisions made in the Rs 1 Crore plus segment. The flashy four-door coupes are now being prioritized over the four-door coupes. Subsequently, Audi has seen a high acceptance for its Q8 SUV. The company has now introduced the updated 2024 Audi Q8 in our market at a price tag of Rs 1.17 Crore, ex-showroom. Indeed, there are too many questions around it - Has it got any better? Should you consider buying it over its rivals? Well, we have got you covered.

Watch: 2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Review | What's New?

2024 Audi Q8 - Aesthetical Enhancement?

The 2024 Audi Q8 carries forward much of its familiar design language, with only subtle updates. The front grille now features a droplet effect pattern, and the bumper has been slightly reworked for a marginally refreshed look. The Audi HD Matrix headlights with laser technology add a high-tech touch, offering four selectable light signatures for those who want some personalization to the DRLs. The 21-inch alloy wheels with a new design and red brake callipers add a sporty element, while the tail lamps and rear bumper have also been mildly redesigned. Overall, the changes feel more like a refinement than a major update.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

2024 Audi Q8 - Technologincal Intensification?

Inside, the Q8 sticks to the formula seen in earlier models. The cabin features clean, straight lines and a familiar dual-screen layout, with one screen handling climate controls and the other running the infotainment system with Audi's MMI navigation. Features like Park Assist Plus and a 360-degree camera system enhance convenience, and the four-zone climate control system, B&O sound system, and panoramic sunroof give the Q8 a premium feel. However, these touches are more in line with expectations for the segment rather than pushing any boundaries. Power-latching doors do add a nice detail, but they don't significantly elevate the experience.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

2024 Audi Q8 - Driving Delure?

Mechanically, the Q8 remains unchanged, powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque as its peak output. The 8-speed Tiptronic (Torque Converter) transmission ensures smooth shifts, and the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, a respectable figure for its size. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system and adaptive shock absorbers help maintain solid handling. The three drive modes - efficiency, comfort, and dynamic, offer some customization in terms of ride and handling. Altogether, the driving experience speaks more of smoothness, than of the thrill, with no major surprises.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

2024 Audi Q8 - In Summation!

The Q8's cabin does feel a bit dated, especially in the rear where the lack of screens or modern gadgets is noticeable. The facelift, while stylish, could have been an opportunity to integrate more tech-focused features to meet evolving consumer expectations. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.17 crore, the Q8 remains a solid contender for those seeking a balance of luxury, performance, and unique styling, though some may feel it falls just short in terms of offering the latest tech and rear-seat entertainment. Overall, the 2024 Audi Q8 continues to deliver a comfortable and stylish drive, but the wish for a bit more innovation, especially at this price point remains unanswered.

.