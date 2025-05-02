Audi Announces Price Hike; A4, Q3, Q7 And More To Get Expensive

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range. Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers."

Talking of the company's current portfolio, it includes - Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Over Rs 1.34 Crore

Internationally, the Audi's EV sub-brand in China, called 'AUDI', has unveiled its first production model in Shanghai, the E5 Sportback. The electric vehicle is based on the new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) developed with the joint efforts of Audi and MG owner, SAIC Motor. Meanwhile, the design is inspired by the Audi E Concept, which was unveiled in November 2024. Along with this, the brand will also unveil two more all-electric models with the sub-brand's badge. These models will make their debuts in 2026 and 2027.

The E5 Sportback is equipped with 800-volt charging technology, which allows for a range of 370 kilometers in just 10 minutes of charging. While complete technical details are still pending, the model will be available in four unique variants and will offer both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. Depending on the variant chosen, power outputs will range from 300 hp to 787 hp in the high-performance version. The variant with a 100 kW battery pack will offer a range of up to 770 km on a single charge.