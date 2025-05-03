Ashok Leyland Sales Decline In April 2025; Check Details

Image for representation
Ashok Leyland, one of the major commercial vehicle manufacturers in the Indian market, has reported a decline of 33 per cent in total sales volume in April 2025 compared to the previous month. Specifically, the manufacturer sold 13,421 units in April while the numbers stood at 20,041 in March 2025.
The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment saw a drop in sales, plummeting 38 percent month-on-month to 7,960 units, a decrease from 12,882 units in March. Sales of M&HCV trucks fell by 35 percent, while bus sales experienced a significant decline of 47 percent.
This is in stark contrast to March 2025, when Ashok Leyland marked a 25 percent year-on-year increase in M&HCV bus sales, driven by a rise in institutional purchases and growing demand for public transport.
In comparison to the heavy vehicle sector, the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment remained fairly steady, with sales reducing by 21 percent to 5,103 units in April, down from 6,428 units in March.
Overall domestic sales decreased by 35 percent month-on-month to 12,509 units, with M&HCV sales falling by 42 percent, truck sales reduced by 37 percent, and bus sales declined by 53 percent.
The export market also saw changes, with total shipments dropping by 23 percent month-on-month to 731 units. This decline was primarily driven by a 69% decrease in M&HCV exports, although LCV exports increased by 18 percent.
