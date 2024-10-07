All-New Renault Bigster Teased Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut

The Renault Bigster could be launched in India in early 2026

Renault's Romanian sister brand, Dacia, has teased the Bigster three-row SUV, ahead of its debut at the Paris Motor Show. The Renault (Dacia) Bigster will be a bigger iteration of the current Duster, with three rows of seats and length that will be 300 mm longer than the Duster. The Bigster SUV will be built on Renault's CMF-B platform and is likely to share panels, parts and features with the Duster. It will likely get two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol or a 1.6-litre turbo petrol. Just like the Duster, the Renault Bigster will have various off-road terrain modes like - mud/snow, sand, off-road, eco and auto.

Expect the Bigster to carry a slightly different design and details than the Duster. Renault might offer 6 and/or 7 seat option with the Bigster along with a slightly tweaked interior layout and a few added features maybe.

The good news is that the both, the new-gen Renault Duster and the Renault Bigster will be launched in India. The Duster of course, will be launched first, in the middle of 2025 while the Bigster could be launched towards the end of 2025 or early 2026. Like before, Nissan India too will launch its own versions of the Duster and the Bigster, with a slightly different design and different badges of course. This will be similar to the Renault Duster - Nissan Terrano situation that existed in India a few years ago. The Nissan version of both SUVs will be launched a few months after the launch of the Renault SUVs in India.

The Renault Bigster will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700 while the Renault Duster will go up against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and the likes.