After Model Y, Tesla Cybertruck Spotted In India: What's Cooking?

Tesla Cybertruck (Image Source- PowerDrift)
Every passing day brings Tesla closer to beginning its operations in India. The American manufacturer is reported to be preparing to open a showroom in BKC, Mumbai. Before the official launch, the brand is testing its vehicles in the Indian market. Recently, a Tesla Model Y test mule was spotted near Mumbai, which will likely be the brand's first model in the country. Now, a Cybertruck has been spotted on Indian roads. This unit of the electric pickup truck was spotted on a flatbed.
The latest sighting of the pickup truck has fueled speculations of its launch in the country. It has led people to believe that the vehicle will probably be launched after Model Y and Model 3. Taking a closer look at the picture, it is easy to figure out that the speculations are wrong. The particular unit in the spy shots has no camouflage and has Dubai's registration plate. Hence, it is likely to be an imported vehicle. Probably brought by an enthusiast via Carnet for a while.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Unveiled: Multiple Party Tricks
The launch of Tesla Cybertruck in the Indian market is unlikely, as it will probably not be a viable move for the brand. To support the argument, the market has not been very welcoming to luxury pickup trucks. However, there might be a few buyers for the vehicle because of its capabilities, out-of-the-box design, and its ability to attract attention. But will that be enough for the brand to consider India as a market for the vehicle?
With an exterior design full of flat lines, the electric pickup truck has minimalistic interiors. The highlight of the show is a central infotainment touchscreen, which helps the occupant interact with the vehicle, offering control for all the features.
The Tesla Cybertruck comes in three variants: Long Range, All-Wheel Drive, and Cyberbeast. The Cyberbeast sits at the top of the lineup in terms of performance with an estimated range of 514 km on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in 2.6 seconds with the top speed limited at 209 kmph. Meanwhile, the Long-Range variant has the highest range of 582 km on a single charge.
The latest sighting of the pickup truck has fueled speculations of its launch in the country. It has led people to believe that the vehicle will probably be launched after Model Y and Model 3. Taking a closer look at the picture, it is easy to figure out that the speculations are wrong. The particular unit in the spy shots has no camouflage and has Dubai's registration plate. Hence, it is likely to be an imported vehicle. Probably brought by an enthusiast via Carnet for a while.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Unveiled: Multiple Party Tricks
The launch of Tesla Cybertruck in the Indian market is unlikely, as it will probably not be a viable move for the brand. To support the argument, the market has not been very welcoming to luxury pickup trucks. However, there might be a few buyers for the vehicle because of its capabilities, out-of-the-box design, and its ability to attract attention. But will that be enough for the brand to consider India as a market for the vehicle?
With an exterior design full of flat lines, the electric pickup truck has minimalistic interiors. The highlight of the show is a central infotainment touchscreen, which helps the occupant interact with the vehicle, offering control for all the features.
The Tesla Cybertruck comes in three variants: Long Range, All-Wheel Drive, and Cyberbeast. The Cyberbeast sits at the top of the lineup in terms of performance with an estimated range of 514 km on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in 2.6 seconds with the top speed limited at 209 kmph. Meanwhile, the Long-Range variant has the highest range of 582 km on a single charge.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world