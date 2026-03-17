2026 Renault Duster To Launch In India Today: All You Need To Know

The Renault Duster is scheduled to launch in India today (March 17). It will mark the reintroduction of the brand's most popular SUV in the country. Unveiled in January 2026, the SUV brings major updates in terms of design, features, powertrain, and interior. All of it is aimed at improving the SUV's position against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Honda Elevate, and others in the same segment. Before the price announcement, here are all the details of the SUV.

New Renault Duster: Design

In terms of design and dimensions for 2026, the Renault Duster retains the robust appearance of the global third-generation model but comes with several styling elements tailored specifically for the Indian audience. The front of the SUV features eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights that also serve as turn indicators, creating a unique lighting signature. The grille has been revamped to prominently display the Duster branding, while the bumper is enhanced with silver accents reminiscent of the original first-generation model. Additionally, pixel-style fog lamps contribute character to the front profile, enhancing its modern and sturdy look.

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New Renault Duster: Interior

Focusing on the interior and features of the 2026 Renault Duster is equipped with a new three-spoke steering wheel adorned with Piano Black details and a contemporary dual-screen dashboard design. Ambient lighting enhances the cabin's ambience, and faux carbon-fibre trims add a sporty touch. Practical features such as Type-C charging ports, an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, and a panoramic sunroof improve day-to-day usability and comfort.

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New Renault Duster: Features

The 2026 Renault Duster comes with a long list of features designed to boost convenience and safety. It includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster operating on Google OS. Additionally, it gets dual-zone climate control, six-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and a powered tailgate.

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Regarding safety, the 2026 Renault Duster features a dual-tone interior, an adjustable front armrest, rear seats that split 60:40, an Arkamys audio system, and a 360-degree camera. The safety suite is equipped with six airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities.

New Renault Duster: Powertrain

For the powertrain options of the 2026 Renault Duster, multiple variants will be available. The top variant features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine combined with two electric motors, forming the E-Tech 160 hybrid configuration that generates 160 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

Additionally, there is a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine (Turbo TCe 160) delivering 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, offered with both a six-speed manual gearbox and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The entry-level option is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

New Renault Duster: Expected Price

As for the expected pricing of the 2026 Renault Duster, pre-bookings are currently open with a token fee of Rs 21,000. Deliveries for the turbo-petrol models are anticipated to start around the same time as the launch, while the hybrid editions are expected to become available later in the year, closer to the Diwali festive season. With all of this, the SUV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).